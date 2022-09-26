PBN’s Cybersecurity Summit features Boston College program founder

PROVIDENCE – Tickets are still available for Providence Business News’ 2022 Cybersecurity Summit being held Oct. 6 at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick hotel from 3-5:30 p.m.

This year’s event, “Cybersecurity is a Team Sport – Not just a Technology Issue,” will feature keynote speaker Kevin R. Powers, founder and director of the master of science cybersecurity policy and governance program at Boston College.

Powers is an assistant professor at Boston College Law School and in Boston College’s Carroll School of Management’s Business Law and Society Department. He has worked as an analyst and an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Navy, U.S. Department of Defense, law firms in Boston and Washington, D.C., and as the general counsel for an international software company based in Seattle, Wash.

The summit will also feature two workshops for guests to choose from. The first, “How Prevention can help you ROI,” will provide an interactive, table-top exercise including considerations for picking incident-response team members and determining the roles of each member of the incident response team using a specific incident response scenario. Panelists will include Jason Albuquerque, CEO of Envision Technologies Advisors, Linn F. Freedman, chairwoman of data privacy & cybersecurity team at Robinson & Cole and Doug White, professor of cybersecurity and networking, at Roger Williams University.

The second workshop, “How to Think Like a Hacker – Critical Steps to Protecting your Business,” features panelists Eric Shorr, president of Secure Future Tech Solutions, and Lisa Shorr, vice president of Secure Future Tech Solutions. They will lead participants in an interactive and educational workshop that will explore the “mind” of a hacker, how they hack and how you can protect yourself, your employees and your business.

Dr. Shakour Abuzneid will give the closing remarks – “Offensive and Defensive Security Strategies: Theory and Practice.” Abuzneid is a professor of computer science and cybersecurity at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota and director of the cybersecurity program there. His background is in the fields of computer science and engineering, computer communications, networks, computer and network security, cybersecurity, wireless and mobile communications, cloud computing and the internet.

Tickets start at $65 and include open bar, appetizers and networking opportunities.

More information can be found here.