Philanthropy Calendar, March 4, 2020

Scholarship Dinner with Paul Pierce

The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Center for Marketing Research is hosting its 20th annual Celebrity Scholarship Dinner headlined by Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce on Thursday, April 2, at 6 p.m. at Venus de Milo, 75 Grand Army Highway, Swansea. This is an opportunity to enjoy a four-course meal and see Pierce speak, as well as participate in a question-and-answer session with the crowd. All proceeds from the Celebrity Scholarship Dinner will go toward scholarships for UMass Dartmouth students. Cost: $150 per person, or $1,500 per table of 10. For more information, visit Celtics-Pierce-umass-Dartmouth-fundraiser-scholarship-dinner.

Faith’s marathon fundraiser

The Lingzi Foundation is hosting a marathon fundraiser on Saturday, March 7, from 4-7 p.m. at the Whalers Brewing Co., 1174 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown. The fundraiser will benefit the Lingzi Foundation, which is dedicated to honoring the life and memory of Lingzi Lu, who lost her life in the 2013 Boston marathon bombings. There will be a raffle and silent auction items. Cost: $25 per person online; $30 at Whalers Brewing. For more information, visit Faiths-marathon-fundraiser-for-the-lingzi-foundation.

A dining event to benefit Amos House

Amos House is hosting its third annual dining event fundraiser on Tuesday, March 10, from 6-9 p.m. at Amos House, 460 Pine St., Providence. Dine among James Beard-nominated chefs as they prepare a five-course meal. Each course will be accompanied by a wine pairing and all guests will leave with special parting gifts to commemorate the evening. Limited tickets are available. Cost: $250 per person. For more information, visit Amos-House-dining-event-benefit.

5th Annual Taste of Warren

The Historic Warren Armory is hosting a fundraising event that will be held on Thursday, March 12, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Armory Hall on 11 Jefferson St., Warren. All proceeds will benefit the restoration of Warren’s historic 1842 Armory Hall. The event will include raffle prizes and feature tasting tables from some of Warren’s restaurants, and complimentary fine wines and spirits provided by Malik’s Liquors. Cost: $25 per person. For more information, visit 5th-annual-Taste-of-Warren.

Sip, savor and support

The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary is hosting a wine tasting on Thursday, March 19, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. Proceeds will benefit Working on Walking, a nonprofit organization that assists people who have spinal muscular atrophy, as well as other Rotary charities. Mendon Wines will supply the wine, and there will be appetizers and a raffle. Cost: $40 per person online; $45 at the door. For more information, visit sip-savor-and-support.

Fundraiser for The Tomorrow Fund

Northwestern Mutual Providence will be hosting its annual fundraiser on Thursday, March 26, at the Ballroom at the Providence G, 100 Dorrance St., Providence. Proceeds will benefit The Tomorrow Fund, an organization that provides daily financial and emotional support to children with cancer and their families. Cost: $125–$7,500. For more information, visit an-evening-to-impact-Tomorrow-Fund.

Art Connection-RI celebrates 9 years

Art Connection-RI will be celebrating its ninth anniversary on Thursday, April 2, from 5:30-8 p.m. at Historic Slater Mill, 67 Roosevelt Ave, Pawtucket. The organization will honor the recipient of the Iona Dobbins Award, which is Steven Pennell, founder and coordinator of the University of Rhode Island Providence Campus Arts and Culture Program. Art Connection-RI’s nonprofit art recipients will talk about the impact of placing original art at their location. The event will feature food, a cash bar, musical entertainment, a silent auction and a live art auction. Cost: $40 in advance, $45 at the door. For more information, visit Art-Connection-RI-9th-anniversary-celebration.

WellOne medical fundraiser

WellOne Primary Medical and Dental Care, a nonprofit federally qualified health center, is hosting its annual signature fundraising event on Friday, April 3, at 6 p.m. at the Crystal Lake Golf Club in Mapleville. The event features music by The Brass Attack, cash bar, appetizers, buffet dinner, silent auction and the presentation of the June Rockwell Levy Public Service Award. Tickets are $80 per person. All proceeds will be dedicated to WellOne’s Facilities and Restoration Fund. For more information, call (401) 285-5153 or email ptaylor@welloneri.org to register or go to WellOneRIFundraiser.

Race to end sexual violence

Day One Rhode Island is hosting a 5K walk/run fundraising event to help reduce the prevalence of sexual abuse and violence. The event will be held on Saturday, May 9, at 9 a.m. at 400 Elmgrove Ave., Providence. All races will finish at the Brown University Stadium track in Providence. Day One’s mission is to reduce sexual abuse and violence and support and advocate for those affected by it. For more information, visit DayOne-5k-Walk&Run-Event.