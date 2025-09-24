Philanthropy Calendar, Sept. 24, 2025

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

A good workout

Treetop Tutoring and RE/MAX Morgan Doherty Realtors will hold a Fall Fit Festival Fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Old Colony YMCA, 71 Cohannet St., Taunton. The event will feature health and wellness instructors offering fitness classes, as well as vendors offering health products. Proceeds raised will support Treetop Tutoring. Tickets cost $30 for adults and are free for children ages 12 and younger. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Celebrating culture

The Cabo Verdean American Medical Society will hold its 5th annual Fundraiser Gala on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 7-11:30 p.m. at the Providence Marriott Downtown, 1 Orms St., Providence. The event will have dinner, dancing and promote Cabo Verde heritage, advocating for health care issues and to elevate health care delivery in the community. Proceeds raised will support the society. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Noche de Tango

Progreso Latino will hold its 48th annual gala fundraiser, themed Noche de Tango, on Friday, Oct. 10, from 6-11 p.m. at the Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, 60 Rhodes Place, Cranston. The event will feature music, dancing and food while raising funds to support the Latino advocacy organization. Tickets cost $146. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.