Pilot aid program for child care educators launched

PROVIDENCE – The state has launched a pilot program to help early-childhood educators pay for their own child care.

The pilot, part of Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s fiscal 2024 budget, expands income eligibility for child care assistance from 200% to 300% of the federal poverty level, equivalent to a household of two earning up to $59,160, for educators and staff who work at licensed child care sites. The budget allocates $4 million for this program. After completion of the first year, a pilot review will take place for future consideration.

“Despite the essential role that early educators play in the lives of children and our state’s economy, these educators often struggle to succeed. Thanks to this pilot, the support of our governor, the General Assembly, and our child care education advocates, Rhode Island is making a career in early education more attractive,” Department of Human Services Director Kimberly Merolla-Brito said Thursday in a news release.

The program will pay a maximum of $300 per week, per child. Individuals who provide direct education and care work, or are employed at a Department of Human Services-licensed child care center are eligible to apply. In addition, early educators who participate in the pilot will not have co-pays or family-share costs.

- Advertisement -

The pilot program will be available through July 31, 2024, or until funds are exhausted. Approved applicants will be issued benefits for a 12-month period.