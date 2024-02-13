Professional services firm AWE acquired by half full llc

PROVIDENCE – Advancing Workplace Excellence, a local business and professional services organization, has recently been acquired by another business and professional association to expand its services to the local community.
Providence-based half full llc announced Tuesday that it acquired AWE, co-founded by Lisa Bergeron, on Jan. 2. Half full llc says it offers creative and effective problem-solving workplace development techniques to help organizations, teams and individuals get ahead.
AWE will now add its development curriculum and learning experience services to half full’s corporate development offerings and team building services, half full says. This, the firm says, will allow half full to expand its capabilities and services all the while looking to extend its community impact.
“For nearly two decades, half full has had the honor of partnering with teams and individuals to help them overcome obstacles in the way of moving forward,” half full founder and President Rebecca Twitchell said in a statement. “We are so excited to announce the addition of AWE which enables us to further catalyze our mission, while ensuring our clients are positioned to thrive in the modern work era.”
With AWE joining half full, clients, half full says, will immediately have access to expanded corporate training and workforce development programs that span across multiple topics, ranging from strengths-based leadership to diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.
Twitchell told Providence Business News in an email Tuesday that all of AWE's co-creators - Bergeron and Tejal Tarro - will now be part of half full's team. She says they will continue their work with their consulting and training partners.
Bergeron, who was also AWE’s chief visionary officer and a PBN 2021 Leaders & Achievers honoree
, said in a statement that with the sale of AWE to half full, the firm can reach “an even greater number of companies” who share a vision to bring “the human-centered workplace into focus.”
AWE at one point had 6,000 members, according to PBN's 2022 Book of Lists. However, the organization has not had a member-based model “for quite some time,” Twitchell said.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.