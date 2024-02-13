Professional services firm AWE acquired by half full llc

ADVANCED WORKPLACE EXCELLENCE has been acquired by Providence-based business and professional organization half full llc.
PROVIDENCE – Advancing Workplace Excellence, a local business and professional services organization, has recently been acquired by another business and professional association to expand its services to the local community. Providence-based half full llc announced Tuesday that it acquired AWE, co-founded by Lisa Bergeron, on Jan. 2. Half full llc says it offers creative and

