Providence College names Meedzan inaugural nursing department chair

PROVIDENCE – Nancy Meedzan, professor and dean of Endicott College’s Cummings School of Nursing in Beverly, Mass., has been appointed as the inaugural chair of Providence College’s nursing department.

Under Meedzan’s leadership, PC says, the Cummings School saw increases in enrollment, degree programs offered and success rates on the national nursing license exams.

Meedzan is also currently the president of the Massachusetts Association of Colleges of Nursing, an organization comprising all the deans of the commonwealth’s nursing programs, the college said.

In a statement, PC School of Nursing Dean Kyle J. McInnis said Meedzan “personifies the characteristics we hoped to find in the person to fill this critical role.

“She is a proven leader with vast clinical knowledge and a demonstrated commitment to high-quality nursing education in the context of interdisciplinary academic environments focused on the holistic development of students – exactly what we offer here at PC,” he added.

Meedzan will now chair the department that will oversee the new School of Nursing and Health Sciences at PC, which is launching in August. The college also recently announced its formal plans for the nursing building on campus.

