Providence Journal parent posts $13.7M profit in Q2

PROVIDENCE – Gannett Co., parent company of The Providence Journal and several other local newspapers, on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit of $13.7 million after posting a $12.7 million loss the year prior.

The company said it had an income of 9 cents per diluted share compared with a loss of 9 cents in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the company totaled $639.8 million, a decrease from $672.4 million, one year prior.

But at the same time, operating expenses declined from $658.8 million to $632.9 million.

Quarterly revenue included a 43.5% increase from a year ago in total digital revenues to $278 million and a 22.3% year-over-year jump in digital-only subscriptions to $46.3 million.

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter of financial results. In fact, our operational execution led to ... further improvement to our same-store revenue trends,” said Gannett chairman and CEO Michael Reed. “Each of our digital revenue streams continued to grow over the prior year, and as a result, total digital revenues now account for 44% of total revenues."

The company owns and operates several papers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Along with The Providence Journal, they include The Taunton Gazette, The Newport Daily News, The Cape Cod Times, The Herald News in Fall River, The Worcester Telegram and The Standard-Times in New Bedford. Gannett also owns publications in nearly every state in the nation, as well as operations in the United Kingdom.

The company still has a sizable amount of debt, partially stemming from the acquisition of the Gannett company in 2019. But Reed noted that it repaid $24.3 million of that debt in the second quarter as the total amount it owed lenders fell below $1 billion for the first time in five years. The earning report did not break out financial information for individual news outlets owned by Gannett.