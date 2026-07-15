Providence mayor, City Council in standoff over rental assistance fund

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Wednesday called on the City Council to approve his proposed rental assistance fund before it breaks for summer recess, accusing it of purposely delaying implementation for political aims.
The $1 million program was established to help Providence households experiencing financial hardship or facing the threat of eviction eligible for grants up to $3,000. The council has already earmarked $1 million in the fiscal year 2027 budget and approved a procurement process to hire a program administrator.
However, in a letter sent to Smiley on Tuesday, City Council President Rachel Miller made clear the panel has no plans to fast-track the administration’s requests to approve the ordinance underlying the program nor the accompanying vendor award before language is amended to include more tenant protections, vowing to keep them both in committee through recess.
In response, Smiley said putting the program in limbo would have real consequences for many city residents.
“We should be providing relief to neighbors today, not in September or October," he said." I am deeply disappointed that the City Council has decided to play political games while Providence families are the ones who will bear these consequences. Every day of delay increases the risk that more of our neighbors will face eviction or displacement.”
Among the City Council's biggest concerns is that as written, the ordinance allows for payments directly to landlords without any obligations to protect the tenant. Writing that the fund “must not be treated as a replacement for rent stabilization,” Miller pointed out that after the $200,000 in administrative costs, only 266 grants reducing monthly rent by $250 for one year would be left.
“Your decision to pursue authorization and procurement simultaneously does not require the Council to abbreviate its legislative review,” wrote Miller, arguing that if passed in its current form, a landlord could receive a $3,000 payment from the city “and then evict the tenant or immediately increase the rent.”
“The Council will continue working through recess to strengthen the proposal and ensure that public dollars provide real, enforceable housing stability for tenants in crisis,” she said. “If Providence taxpayers make substantial payments directly into the pockets of landlords for the express purpose of preventing displacement, they deserve a legal guarantee that the payment will actually produce housing stability for the tenant.”
In April, Smiley vetoed the rent stabilization ordinance passed by the City Council that would have capped annual rent increases at 4%, allowing for certain exemptions, arguing it would shift the tax burden onto single-family homeowners while driving rents higher overall.
Councilor Miguel Sanchez, chair of the Special Committee on Ways and Means, said the administration is now pressuring the council to push through measures that amount to a “landlord giveaway.”
“The Council will take the time necessary to put real tenant protections into this ordinance so that taxpayer dollars actually provide stability for neighbors in crisis,” he said.
Smiley said his administration has completed the necessary steps to launch the program.
“Just because the City Council goes on vacation in August, doesn’t mean these residents should have to wait or face eviction," he said.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.