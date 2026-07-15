Providence mayor, City Council in standoff over rental assistance fund

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PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Wednesday called on the City Council to approve his proposed rental assistance fund before it breaks for summer recess, accusing it of purposely delaying implementation for political aims. The $1 million program was established to help Providence households experiencing financial hardship or facing the threat of eviction eligible

“We should be providing relief to neighbors today, not in September or October," he said." I am deeply disappointed that the City Council has decided to play political games while Providence families are the ones who will bear these consequences. Every day of delay increases the risk that more of our neighbors will face eviction or displacement.”

Smiley said his administration has completed the necessary steps to launch the program.

“Just because the City Council goes on vacation in August, doesn’t mean these residents should have to wait or face eviction," he said.