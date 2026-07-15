Providence mayor, City Council in standoff over rental assistance fund

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MAYOR BRETT P. SMILEY ON Wednesday accused the city council of intentionally delaying implementation of his rental assistance fund. Council leaders have countered that the proposed program is flawed because it doesn't include adequate tenant protections. / PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS / MATTHEW McNULTY

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Wednesday called on the City Council to approve his proposed rental assistance fund before it breaks for summer recess, accusing it of purposely delaying implementation for political aims. The $1 million program was established to help Providence households experiencing financial hardship or facing the threat of eviction eligible

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