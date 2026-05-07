Providence medical office property on Branch Avenue sells for $4.67M

PROVIDENCE – A medical office building at 290 Branch Ave. sold for $4.67 million, according to public records.

The property consists of a single-story medical office building totaling approximately 8,980 square feet, according to the Providence property assessor’s database. Built in 2009, the building is situated on a roughly 0.98-acre parcel along a commercial corridor with access to Interstate 95, according to the assessor’s database.

The building is currently occupied by Concentra Urgent Care, a national provider of occupational health and urgent care services. Urgent care centers provide walk-in treatment for non-emergency medical conditions, including illnesses and minor injuries, as an alternative to hospital emergency rooms.

According to a listing on the Commercial Real Estate Exchange, the Branch Avenue property is leased under a long-term triple net agreement, in which the tenant is responsible for most property-related expenses. The lease includes scheduled annual increases, providing a consistent revenue stream for the property owner, the listing states.

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The site has operated as a medical facility for more than a decade and benefits from its location along a high-traffic roadway with proximity to major retail and commercial uses, according to listing information.

According to the Providence property assessor’s database, the property was assessed in 2025 at a total value of $1.6 million, including $570,300 for the land, $975,900 for the building and $17,500 for outbuildings.

According to the special trustee’s deed, a public record of the transaction, the property was sold by Murray Hall, as trustee of the Murray Hall Revocable Trust, of Palm Desert, Calif. The property was purchased by NS Retail Holdings LLC, a limited liability company based in Dallas.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.