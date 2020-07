Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

After three consecutive days of stifling, 90-degree heat, any droplets of water had long since evaporated from the shallow inlet of vegetation outside the Roger Williams Park Seal House. But come the next heavy rainstorm, the infiltration basin overlooking Roosevelt Lake will become a pool of water, slowly absorbed by the native plants and grass…