R.I. allocated $21.8M in heating assistance funds

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island was allocated $21.8 million to help Rhode Island families and seniors with heating costs, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced Friday.

The funds come from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The federal program helps low-income households with their home energy bills by providing payment and energy crisis assistance.

The average annual LIHEAP benefit to Rhode Island households that use the program is in the range of about $720, Reed’s office said.

“As temperatures begin to drop, LIHEAP funds are a lifeline for many vulnerable Americans. Each year, this vital program helps thousands of Rhode Island families to keep the heat on and stay warm,” said Reed. “No one should have to choose between paying their heating bills and paying for other essentials like food and medicine. I am pleased to help deliver these critical LIHEAP funds now so states like Rhode Island can prepare for the upcoming winter.”

