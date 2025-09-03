R.I. among 17 states to welcome FanDuel Picks

PROVIDENCE – FanDuel is set to launch FanDuel Picks in 17 states, including Rhode Island, the sports gaming company announced on Aug. 28

This peer-to-peer fantasy sports platform provides fans with a method to connect with their favorite athletes while offering the opportunity to win up to 1,000 times their initial entry fee.

By assembling lineups and predicting whether athletes will exceed their projected statistics during games, users can select between three to six players, choose “more” or “less” based on the players’ projected statistics and determine their contest entry amount.

Points are awarded for each accurate selection, and participants with the highest scores compete for a share of the prize pool.

“Timed perfectly for the NFL season, we are thrilled to provide fans with a social platform to engage with the sports and athletes they cherish through the introduction of FanDuel Picks,” said Rob Cullen, general manager of FanDuel Picks. “The ‘more’ or ‘less’ selection mechanism delivers a streamlined fantasy sports experience, and we eagerly anticipate offering our customers an additional avenue to interact with games this season.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.