R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 100, with 4 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 100 on Thursday, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Cases of the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 22,905 to date, an increase of 123 from figures reported on Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions of previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state was 87.

The state also announced four more fatalities due to the virus, with the state death toll now totaling 1,071.

Current hospitalizations due to the virus totaled 80, an increase from 79 one day prior. The three-day average of hospitalizations was 82. Of those hospitalized, eight were in intensive care units and three were on ventilators.

- Advertisement -

There were 7,692 tests administered in the state on Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 1.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate for the day was 5.1%. There have been 615,683 COVID-19 tests conducted in Rhode Island to date.