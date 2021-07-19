R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 128 over the weekend with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 128 from July 16 through Sunday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health reported.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 18, a rise of two from figures reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, two are in intensive care units and one is on a ventilator.

The department on Monday said there have been 29.6 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “moderate transmission.”

There have been 648,670 individuals fully vaccinated in the state to date, as well as 1.31 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases of the virus in the state have totaled 153,103 to date, an increase of 132 from figures reported prior to the weekend, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 2,737 to date.

There were 1,769 tests processed on Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 1.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 4.3%.

There have been 4.56 million tests administered in the state to 968,890 individuals.