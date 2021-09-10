R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 346, with 6 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 346, with six new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 132, a rise from 130 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 16 are in intensive care units and 11 are on a ventilator.

There have been 192.9 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 695,082 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.42 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 165,849, a rise of 395 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 2,793.

There were 13,763 tests processed on Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 2.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 16.2%

There have been 4.99 million tests administered in the state to 1.04 million individuals.