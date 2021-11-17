R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 419, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 419 on Tuesday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 107, a rise from 106 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 19 were in intensive care units and 13 were on a ventilator.

There have been 256.1 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 753,059 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.67 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 185,254 to date, a rise of 477 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,902 to date.

There were 12,304 tests processed on Tuesday, with a positive rate of 3.4%. There have been 5.9 million tests administered in the state to date.

There were 217 monoclonal antibody treatments administered in the state last week, bringing the state total to 5,939 to date.

The department also released its weekly breakthrough-case data Wednesday.

There were 950 confirmed cases among vaccinated individuals in the state last week and 1,279 cases among unvaccinated individuals. On a per-100,000-resident basis, there were 430 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated Rhode Island residents and 125 cases per 100,000 vaccinated residents.

Breakthrough deaths totaled four last week, bringing the state total to 83 to date. Total COVID-19 deaths among Rhode Islanders totaled 2,895 at that time. Breakthrough hospitalizations totaled 33 last week, totaling 542 to date. All COVID-19 hospitalizations totaled 10,317 at that time.