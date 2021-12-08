R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 655, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 655 on Tuesday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 226, an increase of 23 from one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 35 were in intensive care units, an increase of six from one day prior, and 18 were on a ventilator, an increase of three from one day prior.

There have been 559.5 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison from one year prior, there were 1,266 new cases of COVID-19 identified on Dec. 7, 2020, as well as 505 patients hospitalized – with 47 in the ICU and 25 on a ventilator – and 883.8 new cases per 100,000 residents at the time, according to historical data from RIDOH.

To date, there have been 778,168 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.8 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 198,729, a rise of 693 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,949 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 11,329 tests processed on Tuesday, with a positive rate of 5.8%. There have been 6.18 million tests administered in the state.

The health department late Wednesday also announced that the state will wind down operations at the state-run and municipal-run vaccination sites at Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston and Taunton Avenue in East Providence later this month.

The Cranston location, which the state says administered approximately 211,000 vaccine doses since January, will close on Dec. 18. The East Providence site, which has administered about 21,000 doses to date, will shut down on Dec. 29.

As part of the change, RIDOH, citing a response to a public request for COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be located closer to people’s homes, will run approximately 100 such clinics over the next month in various settings, such as schools, churches, senior centers and other community sites. COVID-19 booster shots will also be available at many of these clinics, the department said.

A list of community clinics can be found here.