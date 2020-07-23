R.I. deaths due to COVID-19 pass 1K; cases rise by 76

PROVIDENCE – Deaths due to COVID-19 in Rhode Island have reached 1,001, as the R.I. Department of Health on Thursday reported four new fatalities due to the virus.

Cases of COVID-19 increased by 76 day to day, to 18,148. The three-day average of new cases in the state is 70.

There are 67 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, level with one day prior. There are seven patients in intensive care and four people are on ventilators. The three-day average of hospitalizations is 67.

There were 3,572 COVID-19 tests administered in Rhode Island on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 325,979. The positive rate for the day was 2.1%.

