R.I. Department of Health, DEM recall animal rabies vaccines

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health and the R.I. Department of Environmental Management have issued a recall on animal rabies vaccines after discovering that some vials in a recent shipment may have included sterile water, rather than the vaccine.

The recalled vaccines were received by veterinarians between Sept. 29 and Jan. 8 and manufactured by Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health under lot IMRAB 3TF, vaccine; 1 mL; Serial 18665; and expiration date March 12, 2027.

Other brands, manufacturers and serial lots made by Boehringer are not included in the recall.

Veterinarians who received the recalled vaccines have received notification from Boehringer, the state departments said, and they were instructed to contact pet owners whose animals received the affected vaccines. Animal control officers and municipal clerks were also notified for rabies management and licensing records.

RIDOH and DEM advise residents whose pets were vaccinated after Sept. 29 to review rabies vaccine certificates and contact their veterinarians if they find they were impacted by the recall.

Rabies is a fatal viral disease that infected animals can transmit between species, including to humans. The disease is most commonly found in bats, skunks, raccoons and foxes.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.