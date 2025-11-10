R.I. Department of Health launches Rhode Island Responsible cannabis education campaign

PROVIDENCE – With recreational cannabis use nearly doubling among adult Rhode Islanders since 2017, the R.I. Department of Health is launching a public health education campaign intended to promote responsible use.

The campaign, entitled Rhode Island Responsible, aims to provide adults ages 21 and older with evidence-based information and resources to use cannabis responsibly, and to discourage use among younger Rhode Islanders. The program also intends to prevent driving under the influence of cannabis and usage among adults who are pregnant.

“Legalization does not mean that cannabis use is without risk,” said Dr. Jerry Larkin, R.I. director of health. “We’re sharing these educational materials to help Rhode Islanders understand the potential health risks associated with cannabis. By increasing this awareness, we hope to support prevention and reduce potential harms, especially among [youths], pregnant individuals and those with underlying behavioral health conditions.”

Residents can access campaign materials on the RIDOH website. The digital resources provide information on lower-risk usage, health considerations, safe storage to prevent ingestion by children and pets, as well as data and resources for people at higher risk of associated poor health outcomes.

All materials are available in English, Spanish and Portuguese at health.ri.gov/ri-responsible.

The campaign aligns with requirements stipulated in the 2022 R.I. Cannabis Act.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.