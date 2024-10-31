Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is receiving $24 million for the state’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help low-income families afford their energy bills, Sen. Jack Reed announced Thursday. Rhode Island’s share comes from $3.71 billion in LIHEAP funding the Biden-Harris administration released Thursday. The federally funded program helps low-income households and seniors on

R.I. gets $24M in federal funding for utility assistance program

Rhode Island’s share comes from $3.71 billion in LIHEAP funding the Biden-Harris administration released Thursday. The federally funded program helps low-income households and seniors on fixed incomes afford their energy bills, including those who use natural gas, propane, electricity and home heating oil.

“Nobody should have to choose between affording needed medication or having their heat turned off,” Reed said. “LIHEAP is a real lifeline that has proven to make a real positive difference for so many Rhode Islanders.”

Rhode Island residents wishing to apply for LIHEAP may go to the

R.I. Department of Human Services website

to get more information and links to an online application or contact their local

Community Action Agency

.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is administered by states and accessed through local community action agencies. Eligibility is based on income, family size and the availability of resources.