R.I. gets additional $3.67M in federal funding to reduce home energy costs

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is receiving an additional $3.67 million in federal funds through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help reduce home energy costs, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced Thursday.

The latest funding is part of the Biden administration’s release of $560 million in LIHEAP funding earlier this week.

This allocation brings Rhode Island’s fiscal year appropriation of LIHEAP funding to $39.7 million. Rhode Island received $6.65 million in February.

“This latest infusion of federal LIHEAP funding will help keep home energy costs more affordable for those in need,” Reed said. “In addition to easing the strain on household budgets, it also provides an economic boost for local small businesses that supply home heating fuel to customers with fixed or limited incomes.”

- Advertisement -

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is administered by states and accessed through local community action agencies. Eligibility is based on income, family size and the availability of resources.

More than 29,300 Rhode Island households are expected to receive LIHEAP assistance this winter heating season, with the average LIHEAP benefit covering about $680 in winter home heating costs.