R.I. Life Science Hub awards $3.9M to 5 companies

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Life Science Hub on Wednesday awarded $3.9 million to five companies that are either relocating or building their businesses in the Ocean State. “These latest investments highlight the breadth of innovation happening in Rhode Island and underscore our commitment to positioning the state as a competitive hub for life sciences,”

The Rhode Island Life Science Hub on Wednesday awarded $3.9 million to five companies that are either relocating or building their businesses in the Ocean State.

“These latest investments highlight the breadth of innovation happening in Rhode Island and underscore our commitment to positioning the state as a competitive hub for life sciences,” said Dr. Mark A. Turco, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Life Science Hub. “We are proud to provide nondilutive funding to this new cohort of companies, which – together with past recipients – are fueling innovation across our core clusters of neuroscience, health and aging, RNA and immunology. By supporting advances in therapeutics, diagnostics, and medical technologies, we are helping companies grow and thrive in Rhode Island.”

Since its launch in 2024, the quasi-public agency has now donated a total of $16 million to help launch, grow and attract life science companies in Rhode Island.

The companies receiving this latest funding include:

Expanse Medical: $3 million to help the California-based medical technology company expand its operations to the East Coast with a new base in Rhode Island. Expanse also plans to use the Rhode Island headquarters to boost the development of its medical device designed to help treat patients with erectile dysfunction.

Trace Sensing Technologies: $500,000 to help the University of Rhode Island spinout relocate back to the Ocean State from Connecticut. Trace Sensing is creating sensors to detect breath biomarkers for early and non-invasive disease diagnosis. The funds will also support the development of Trace’s platform technology, TRACE-E, which is meant to identify patients in early stages of chronic kidney disease.

Lenoss Medical: $200,000 to assist the company in its expansion of its U.S.-based operations and its creation of minimally invasive biological spinal fracture treatments that incorporate the body's natural bone-healing properties.

$200,000 to assist the company in its expansion of its U.S.-based operations and its creation of minimally invasive biological spinal fracture treatments that incorporate the body's natural bone-healing properties. Line Diagnostics: $100,000 to help the emerging company out of Brown University establish its Rhode Island headquarters. Line Diagnostics is focused on creating ultrasensitive blood and Pap smear tests for early detection of ovarian, uterine and other cancers to address gaps in women’s health diagnostics.

TEEM Therapeutics: $100,000 to assist the company out of Brown University to establish the company’s Rhode Island headquarters. TEEM is working in regenerative medicine and developing precision drugs for heart disease by integrating tissue-engineered human heart models with sensors and software to identify new therapeutic targets.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.