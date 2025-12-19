R.I. Life Science Hub seeks to establish nonprofit fund

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Life Science Hub is moving forward with plans to create a nonprofit arm to fund its work, though the state's economic development agency remains murky on its approval of finer details. The RILSH board of directors met on Dec. 16 to discuss the "formation, structure and 501(c)(3) filing" status of the R.I. Life Science Fund. The state's General Assembly authorized the nonprofit's formation in June 2025. Asked about the status of the nonprofit, RILSH spokesperson Sarah Sutton and R.I. Commerce Corp. spokesperson Matt Touchette shared a joint statement on behalf of the hub and Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, which describes the proposed foundation as "a companion nonprofit to support and strengthen public mission." They added, "The proposed nonprofit would complement RILSH’s work by providing a vehicle for philanthropic and mission-aligned private support." "By welcoming participation from donors and investors, the nonprofit would help reduce reliance upon the state as the sole funder of ecosystem-building efforts and expand the resources available to support life sciences companies building and growing in Rhode Island," the statement continues. Touchette declined to comment on whether Pryor had any hesitations about the nonprofit's formation and leadership structure and twice referred back to the joint statement, which says that the nonprofit, as a publicly funded body, "will take a deliberate approach to governance and to checks and balances as it considers the formation of this new entity." All funds raised through the nonprofit would require "alignment with public priorities and with appropriate governance safeguards in place," Sutton and Touchette noted. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.