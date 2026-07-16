R.I. monthly unemployment falls to 4.1% in June

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CRANSTON – Rhode Island’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June was 4.1%, down from 4.3% in May, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.2% in June, according to the DLT. The Rhode Island jobless rate was 4.3% in June 2025, while the U.S. rate was 4.1%. The

Accommodation and food services: 51,800, up 100 from May but down 100 year over year.

Arts, entertainment and recreation: 8,400, down 200 since May and 800 year over year.

Construction: 22,000, down 300 since May and 400 year over year.

Educational services: 29,300, same as May but up 800 year over year.

Finance and insurance: 27,900, same as May but down 900 year over year.

Government: 64,500, up 100 since May but down 1,200 year over year.

Healthcare and social assistance: 87,700, same as May but up 1,200 year over year.

Information: 5,200, down 100 since May and 600 year over year.

Management of companies and enterprises: 9,400, same as May but down 300 year over year.

Manufacturing: 39,900, same as May but up 600 year over year. Production workers in the sector earned $26.10 per hour in June, 39 cents higher than May and up 64 cents since June 2025.

Professional, scientific and technical services: 31,400, up 200 from May and 200 year over year.

CRANSTON – Rhode Island’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June was 4.1%, down from 4.3% in May, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.2% in June, according to the DLT. The Rhode Island jobless rate was 4.3% in June 2025, while the U.S. rate was 4.1%. The DLT says the number of unemployed Rhode Islanders in June – those actively looking for work – was 23,600, down 1,600 from May and down 1,900 from a year ago. The number of employed residents was 555,100 in June, down 1,000 from May and down 13,800 year over year, the DLT said. Overall, the state’s labor force totaled 578,700 in June, down 2,600 from May and down 15,700 from June 2025. The state’s nonfarm jobs in June totaled 514,200, an increase of 300 from the revised May jobs figure of 513,900 and down 1,900 from June 2025, the DLT said. These jobs exclude farming and some government, private and nonprofit workers. Over the past three months, the Rhode Island job count has been down 300 on average, the DLT said. Seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll highlights in Rhode Island in June: