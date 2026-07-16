R.I. monthly unemployment falls to 4.1% in June

By
-
RHODE ISLAND’S seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June was 4.1%, down from 4.3% in May, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training. / AP FILE PHOTO/LYNNE SLADKY

CRANSTON – Rhode Island’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June was 4.1%, down from 4.3% in May, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.2% in June, according to the DLT. The Rhode Island jobless rate was 4.3% in June 2025, while the U.S. rate was 4.1%. The

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

The Most Undervalued Asset in Business: The Right Connection

By Emilio DiSpirito IV License Partner | Private Office Advisor Engel & Volkers Oceanside www.DiSpiritoteam.com…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display