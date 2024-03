Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Registration is now open to celebrate the winners!

Just a week away! Tickets are still available.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The share of mortgages in delinquency 30 days or more in Rhode Island was 2.8% in January, same as both a year earlier and the national rate, according to CoreLogic Inc. CoreLogic on Thursday said a thriving job market is helping many homeowners pay their mortgages on time, with the U.S. Bureau Of Labor

PROVIDENCE – The share of mortgages in delinquency 30 days or more in Rhode Island was 2.8% in January, same as both a year earlier and the national rate, according to CoreLogic Inc.

CoreLogic on Thursday said a

thriving job market is helping many homeowners pay their mortgages on time, with the U.S. Bureau Of Labor Statistics putting the national unemployment rate at less than 4% for the past two years. Still, a dozen states and a substantial number of metro areas posted year-over-year increases in overall delinquency rates, indicating that the current employment situation does not benefit all Americans equally.

“Nationwide, the overall mortgage delinquency rate held steady in January, and the serious delinquency rate fell from a year ago,” said Molly Boesel, principal economist for CoreLogic. “However, one-third of metros posted an increase in the overall delinquency rate from one year earlier, and a handful reported an increase in serious delinquency rates.”

Twelve states saw overall mortgage delinquency rates increase year over year in January, according to CoreLogic. The states with the largest gains were Hawaii and Idaho. Nineteen states showed no change in overall delinquency rates year over year.

Rhode Island and Maine had the second-highest mortgage delinquency rate in New England in January behind Connecticut:

Connecticut: 3.2%, a decline from 3.3% one year prior.

Maine: 2.8%, a decline from 2.9% one year prior.

Massachusetts: 2.4%, same as one year prior.

Vermont: 2.3%, same as a year ago.

New Hampshire: 2%, down from 2.1% one year prior.

The serious delinquency rate, or the share of mortgages past due 90 days or more, in Rhode Island was 0.9% in January, a decline from 1.1% one year prior. The foreclosure rate in January was 0.2%.