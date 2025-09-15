R.I. Office of Healthy Aging, senior centers celebrate National Senior Center Month

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Office of Healthy Aging has partnered with senior centers across the state to celebrate National Senior Center Month.

The theme is “Powering Possibilities: Flip the Script” and is meant to challenge outdated perceptions of aging.

“Senior centers are no longer just places to gather – they are innovation hubs, wellness anchors and lifelines of connection for older adults across our state,” said Maria Cimini, director of the Office of Healthy Aging. “During National Senior Center Month, we’re not just highlighting programs, we’re spotlighting the power, purpose and possibility of aging well together.”

Throughout September, senior centers have planned events ranging from arts and fitness programs to volunteer opportunities, cultural celebrations and educational workshops. These activities are meant to reflect the evolving role senior centers play in promoting health, resilience and belonging.

“This year’s theme, “Flip the Script,” is a call to action. We are rewriting what it means to age in Rhode Island. Our centers are dynamic places where older adults pursue lifelong learning, explore creativity, build new friendships and find meaningful ways to give back,” said Michael Crawley, director of the Cumberland Senior Center and president of the Rhode Island Senior Center Directors Association.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee said that senior centers are important resources for older adults and their communities.

“I’m proud to have supported increased funding for these centers in our latest budget, and together with our Office of Healthy Aging, Rhode Island is committed to ‘flipping the script’ on what it means to age by empowering older Rhode Islanders to achieve more for themselves and others,” McKee said.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.