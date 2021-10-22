R.I.’s September unemployment rate tied for 2nd highest in N.E.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island tied for the second highest unemployment rate in New England in September at 5.2%, according data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

Rhode Island was said to have the largest percentage-point decline in its unemployment rate in the country month to month and the second-highest decline year over year, falling 0.6 percentage points and 5.7 percentage points, respectively. However, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday that it expects to lower its labor force estimation, which has the potential to negatively impact the month’s unemployment rate. Current estimations from the DLT show the state’s labor force growing nearly 8% month to month.

Hawaii had the largest unemployment rate decline year over year in the nation in September, falling 8.2 percentage points to 6.6%.

The national unemployment rate was 4.8% in September, a decline of 0.4 percentage points month to month and 3 percentage points year over year.

- Advertisement -

California and Nevada had the highest unemployment rates in the country in September at 7.5%, while Nebraska and Utah had the lowest rates at 2.0% and 2.4%, respectively.

Connecticut had the highest unemployment rate in New England in September at 6.8%, while New Hampshire and Vermont tied for the lowest rate in the region at 2.9%.

New England unemployment rates in September:

Connecticut: 6.8%, a decline from 7.2% one year prior and 8.3% in Sept. 2020

R.I. 5.2%, a decline from 5.8% one month prior and 10.9% one year prior.

Massachusetts: 5.2%, a rise from 5% in August and a decline from 8.9% one year prior

Maine: 4.8%, a decline from 4.9% in August and 4.9% one year prior.

New Hampshire: 2.9%, a decline from 3% in August and 5.5% one year prior

Vermont: 2.9%, a decline from 3% in August and 4.6% one year prior.