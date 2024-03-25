R.I. Veterinary Medical Association elects Dr. Joyce Gifford as president

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association has announced it appointed Dr. Joyce Gifford as its new president.

The nonprofit, which has 250 members, is focused on promoting animal welfare, veterinary medicine and public health. Gifford succeeds Dr. Shelly Pancoast who completed her term at the end of 2023.

Gifford is the founder of Abbott Valley Veterinary Center in Cumberland where she also serves as the medical director. In 2006 Gifford was honored as the Rhode Island Small Business Person of the Year award from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Before getting elected as the organization’s president, Gifford has served several terms on its board of directors beginning in 1999 and again since 2021, according to a news release.

Gifford graduated from Cook College and Rutgers University and attended the University of New Hampshire’s Masters for Animal and Nutritional Sciences Program. She also graduated from Tufts School of Veterinary Medicine and trained in small animal medicine and surgery at Angell Memorial Hospital in Boston.

