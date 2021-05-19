Raimondo to speak at Bryant University World Trade Day May 26

SMITHFIELD – U.S. Secretary of Commerce and former R.I. Gov. Gina M. Raimondo will be one of the featured speakers at Bryant University’s World Trade Day on May 26.

Presented by the university’s John H. Chafee Center for International Business, the conference, this year dubbed “The Future of Global Trade: Changes, Challenges and Opportunities,” is a hub for manufacturing CEOs, owners, presidents, executive leaders, and those in sales and business development to stay abreast of current issues in the industry.

Best practices, emerging markets, specific country highlights, trade-policy updates, managing global supply chains, strategies for importers and cybersecurity are other areas of focus on the agenda, according to event sponsor Polaris MEP.

More information on the virtual event is available here.

