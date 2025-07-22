REGENT Craft launches military product line

NORTH KINGSTOWN – REGENT Craft Inc., a startup known for its electric "seaglider" technology, announced that it will continue its push into military applications with a new product line, "REGENT Defense." The line includes a fully autonomous and hybrid rework of the company's "Viceroy" seaglider, as well as a new, smaller version of this vessel known as the "Squire." The company announced the product line expansion at the Reindustrialize summit in Detroit last week. REGENT's Viceroy model, developed for commercial use, has a payload of 3,500 pounds and transports passengers over water while hovering within a wingspan of the surface. The seaglider can travel at speeds of up to 180 miles per hour for up to 180 miles in its all-electric form, and for up to 1,600 miles in its hybrid model. Meanwhile, the exclusively hybrid Squire has a payload of 50 pounds and can reach speeds of up to 80 miles per hour for up to 115 miles. The Squire was designed for usage in troop and supply logistics; medical evacuation and search and rescue operations; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and launchable devices, including the deployment of unscrewed [unmanned] systems. REGENT previously announced an addition to its military applications in March, detailing a $10 billion expanded collaboration with the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab. Two years earlier, the company announced an undisclosed investment from Lockheed Martin Corp. Prior to this time, the company had primarily secured partnerships with airlines and related funding sources, such as Hawaiian Airlines and the Japan Airlines Innovation Fund. REGENT announced last October that it planned to begin conducting trials of the commercial Viceroy model with human passengers on board by the end of 2024. The company confirmed last month that these trials had begun. Regent was founded in the greater Boston area in 2020 and, following R.I. Commerce's approval of $13 million in tax credits for the company, moved to North Kingstown's Quonset Business Park in 2022. To acquire the tax credits, REGENT must meet Qualified Jobs Incentive Act requirements. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.