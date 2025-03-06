EBT card skimming scheme defrauds Rhode Island SNAP recipients out of $500K

By
-
THE R.I. DEPARTMENT of Human Services announced on Thursday that upwards of 1,800 SNAP benefit recipients were defrauded out of $500,000 over the last week after their EBT cards were skimmed.

CRANSTON – Roughly 1,800 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit recipients throughout Rhode Island were defrauded out of a total of $500,000 after their EBT cards were skimmed over the last week, the R.I. Department of Human Services announced Thursday. Skimming is when a device that resembles a credit card machine is attached to a store

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building a Stronger Heart: Inside South County Health’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab Program

A Heart-Healthy Start to the Year February is American Heart Month—a time to raise awareness…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR