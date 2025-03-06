CRANSTON – Roughly 1,800 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit recipients throughout Rhode Island were defrauded out of a total of $500,000 after their EBT cards were skimmed over the last week, the R.I. Department of Human Services announced Thursday. Skimming is when a device that resembles a credit card machine is attached to a store

"I recognize the level of concern, frustration and uncertainty this can cause for our SNAP community," said DHS Director Kimberly Merolla-Brito. "In addition, the recent end of the federal reimbursement of stolen funds has created further complications for customers."

CRANSTON – Roughly 1,800 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit recipients throughout Rhode Island were defrauded out of a total of $500,000 after their EBT cards were skimmed over the last week, the R.I. Department of Human Services announced Thursday. Skimming is when a device that resembles a credit card machine is attached to a store checkout machine that records a cardholder's account information when the card is scanned. The electronic benefits transfer cards were skimmed in the Providence, Cranston and Pawtucket area, the department said, adding it believes all the skimming devices have been located and removed. DHS said it believes the majority of skimming activities occurred at one location. However, the location could not be disclosed because the investigation remains ongoing.Federal funding that reimbursed SNAP recipients for stolen benefits was discontinued on Dec. 20, 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service, meaning anyone who is defrauded on or after that date will not be reimbursed. DHS recommends users change their PIN frequently and check their account balances regularly to protect their benefits from fraud. The department asks that anyone who believes they may have been affected by EBT fraud to contact the R.I. Department of Human Services by calling 1-855-697-4347. Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.