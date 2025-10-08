Rhode Island Foundation awards $2.5M to nonprofits for opioid recovery

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded nearly $2.5 million in grants to 19 nonprofits addressing the state’s opioid crisis. The grants are fully funded through proceeds from the state’s Opioid Settlement Agreement.

“The consequences of this tragic epidemic are felt in every corner of our state,” said David N. Cicilline, the foundation’s CEO and president. “We are glad to play a role in ensuring this crucial funding is put to work building a stronger and healthier Rhode Island for everyone.”

According to the R.I. Department of Health, 329 people died from accidental overdoses in 2024, marking the second consecutive year of declining deaths. Overdose fatalities have dropped by 25% throughout the state since 2022.

“These figures signal that Rhode Island is making progress toward the governor’s 2030 Action Plan goal to reduce overdose deaths by 30%,” said Richard Charest, secretary of the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

The funding settlement of approximately $315 million is being directed toward opioid abatement efforts.

Since 2023, the foundation has awarded $7.3 million to various organizations addressing opioid use, treatment and prevention.

“We are beginning to see real results from the $315 million that my office has recovered from those that created and perpetuated the opioid epidemic,” said R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. “And that’s because each and every recovered dollar goes directly towards treating and preventing substance use disorder in Rhode Island.”

The foundation’s grants are divided into four categories: Trauma Supports; Individual, Family and Community Recovery; Youth Community-Based Prevention; and Emerging Issues.

Sharing $625,000 in Trauma Support grants are:

2nd Act Org Inc. in Providence.

Family Service of Rhode Island in Providence.

Strategic Prevention Partnerships in Portsmouth.

Individual, Family and Community Recovery grants totaling $850,000 were provided to:

Centro de Innovación Mujer Latina in Providence.

Clinica Esperanza in Providence.

Families Reaching Into Each New Day in Warwick.

Justice Assistance in Cranston.

Mathewson Street United Methodist Church in Providence.

Sojourner House in Providence.

Thundermist Health Center in West Warwick.

Wellbeing Collaborative, which operates in Richmond and Hopkinton.

Youth Community-Based Prevention grants totaling $700,000 were awarded to:

Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council of Rhode Island in Warwick.

Children and Youth Cabinet in Providence.

The Providence Center in Providence.

Emerging Issues grants totaling $300,000 were given to:

AIDS Care Ocean State in Providence.

Foster Forward in East Providence.

Healthcentric Advisors in Providence.

Refuge Development Center in Providence.

Rhode Island Public Health Institute in Providence.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.