RIDHS to deactivate call center on Wednesdays

PROVIDENCE – In response to continued high call volume and long wait times, the R.I. Department of Human Services announced Thursday its call center will be offline one day a week so that staff may catch up on backlogged applications for public benefits.

Dubbed “processing Wednesdays,” the pilot program will begin Feb. 8 and “is focused on increasing operational efficiency and improving customer service by refocusing call center staff on processing applications, recertifications, updating customer files, reports, and other operational tasks,” said the agency in a press release. “These tasks are crucial to reducing the backlog of claims which cause a slowdown in overall processing.”

All public offices will remain open during the normal schedule and people will still have access to the automated phone line, self-service options, forms, drop boxes in branch offices, and office lobby services. Phone interviews scheduled on Wednesdays will be kept.

The department, which has six regional offices and five administrative offices throughout the state, “is committed to doing everything possible to ensure our customers receive the service, care, and follow-up needed as they seek to obtain important benefits,” said DHS acting director, Kimberly Merolla-Brito. “After careful analysis of staffing, productivity, and outstanding caseloads, I am confident this pilot will yield positive results that will be beneficial for all and allow DHS to better perform to a standard of excellence we all expect.”

Wednesdays will be focused exclusively on processing applications, recertifications, interim reports, change reports, which will increase daily completion rates.

RIDHS reported to the House Oversight Committee last December it had 117 job vacancies. And there were 8,073 pending new applications across all programs and 3,348 overdue pending applications. The agency says it services more than 300,000 people.

The pilot is modeled on a similar initiative launched in Connecticut.

The duration of the pilot program was not immediately clear. A call to a department spokesperson was not returned.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com