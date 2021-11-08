RIPHI’s Food on the Move launches fourth mobile market

CENTRAL FALLS – The Rhode Island Public Health Institute’s Food on the Move program has added another location to its mobile produce market.

The organization kicked off its fourth site on Nov. 1 at the Forand Manor Senior Housing facility in Central Falls.

Forand Manor residents and state and local officials were on hand for the celebration, which included a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that offered booster shots to community members.

“The number of individuals and families in Rhode Island experiencing food insecurity is at a crisis level, and the issue is most acute in Central Falls. Our statewide hunger problem is also mushrooming as a result of rapid inflation,” said Dr. Amy Nunn, executive director of the Rhode Island Public Health Institute. “Through our SNAP Incentive Program, and by bringing fresh produce directly into communities that would otherwise struggle to access it, the Food on the Move program aims to address this crisis and help Rhode Islanders lead healthier lives.”

The new site is funded partly by a $25,000 donation by Commonwealth Care Alliance.

Residents with SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, benefits are eligible for a 50% discount on fresh fruits and vegetables at the mobile market, which will be open to the public on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Food on the Move aims to bring fresh produce directly to communities that are most in need of affordable, healthy options.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.