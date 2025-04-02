RIPTA rebrands mobile app

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority has rebranded its Commuter Resource RI mobile app as Drive Less RI with a fresh look to reach additional audiences and adapt to changing demographics, the agency recently announced.

Drive Less RI is a trip-planning and logging app that allows users to earn rewards by recording their use of public transportation, carpooling, vanpooling, walking, biking or telecommuting.

Available to iOS, Android and desktop users, the app will be updated automatically for existing users and is aimed at making commuting “a simple and rewarding part of a daily routine.”

Offerings include carpool matching by connecting commuters with neighbors, colleagues and friends who are traveling to the same destination; free parking at Park & Ride lots so users can transfer to a carpool, vanpool or transit; and a Commute with Enterprise partnership enables commuters to lease a seven- to 15-passenger van or SUV with costs divided among riders with a monthly $100 subsidy to qualified commuters.

Users can also track money or gallons of gas saved, as well as reduced travel miles and carbon dioxide emissions.

