Robert Raimondo enters R.I. governor’s race

CRANSTON – Businessman and Rhode Island native Robert J. Raimondo has declared his candidacy for governor in the 2026 election.
Running for the Republican ticket, the 58-year-old filed paperwork with the R.I. Board of Elections on Tuesday.
Raimondo said his campaign will push a pro-business agenda and new ways to lure companies over to Rhode Island. He spent all day Wednesday joining the state's various Chambers of Commerce and is planning to meet with the R.I. GOP this week.
"Cut the red tape," he said. "We have a tremendous opportunity in this state to bring in businesses from places like Boston, New York and Connecticut. We have a smaller state so we can pivot very quickly."
A certified public accountant, Raimondo is the founding member and manager of RJR Enterprises LLC, a holding company that has interests in various sports and fitness ventures, including Attleboro-based Striking Beauties Boxing & Fitness Studio, which he is looking to expand internationally.
Raimondo is a graduate of Classical High School and has a degree in accounting from Bentley University. He has held private sector roles in companies including Waste Management and pharmaceutical manufacturer Altaline.
Raimondo moved back to Rhode Island from California in October and said he is temporarily living in Cranston and looking to purchase a property. His great-grandfather was a brother of former Gov. Gina Raimondo's great-grandfather. He said they are only occasionally in contact.
"I reached out to her when she was elected governor and said there are three things you need to do. Jobs, jobs, jobs," he said. "But it's not like we sit down for Thanksgiving dinner."
Two candidates have registered as Democrats to challenge incumbent Gov. Daniel J. McKee: former CVS executive Helena Foulkes and restaurant owner Gregory Stevens.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.