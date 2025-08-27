Salve Regina University appoints Lorenz vice provost of graduate, professional studies

NEWPORT – Aaron Lorenz, who has more than 30 years’ experience in higher education, has been named Salve Regina University’s new vice provost of graduate and professional studies.

Lorenz succeeds David Altounian in the role. Altounian, Salve says, will continue to teach in the university’s Jean and David W. Wallace Department of Business and Economics.

Lorenz, Salve says, arrives in the Ocean State from Ramapo College in New Jersey, where he was dean of the School of Social Science and Human Services and was professor of law and society. There, Salve says, Lorenz led five graduate programs and was instrumental in helping to create the college’s Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center and growing its program from 20 students to more than 100.

Now, Lorenz will lead Salve’s vision, strategy and planning around its graduate and professional studies programs.

- Advertisement -

Lorenz said the graduate school experience enables students to see the bigger picture of their chosen field, whether they’re first entering the workforce or established in their careers.

“I share Salve’s focus on educating the whole person and am excited to build on the foundation David [Altounian] has established with these programs,” Lorenz said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.