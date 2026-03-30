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PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday named its 2026 Small Business Week award winners in Rhode Island, including Karl Wadensten, president of VIBCO Inc., who was named Small Business Person of the Year. Wadensten will be recognized alongside eight other business owners and advocates at the Rhode Island Salute to Small Business Awards

U.S. Small Business Administration

Karl Wadensten, president

VIBCO Inc., who was named Small Business Person of the Year.

PROVIDENCE – Theon Monday named its 2026 Small Business Week award winners in Rhode Island, includingof

Wadensten will be recognized alongside eight other business owners and advocates at the Rhode Island Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon on May 7 at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick, part of National Small Business Week, which also includes a business summit on May 5.

The event, co-sponsored by Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, is part of National Small Business Week, scheduled for May 3–9.

The SBA said Wadensten was selected for his leadership and contributions to Rhode Island’s economy, as well as his involvement in the community. He is also in the running for the national Small Business Person of the Year award, to be announced during events in Washington, D.C., at the start of Small Business Week.

Other Rhode Island honorees include leaders in manufacturing, finance, fitness, and home-based businesses, as well as advocates supporting small-business development.

Among those recognized are Marcia Blount, president and chief financial officer, and Julie Blount, executive vice president, of Blount Boats Inc. for family-owned business leadership; Jessica Mello, assistant vice president and loan officer, of Community Investment Corp. for financial services support; and Lancelot Pinnock, founder and lead design engineer, and Dana Pinnock, CEO, of Hideaway Solutions for manufacturing excellence.

Additional awards will go to Jennifer McCabe, owner of Cookie Chow; Julia Girman, owner and operator of JG Fitness & Performance; and Abby Antwi and Akos Antwi, co-founders of Revive Therapeutic Services.

Amanda Mottola, founder and CEO of Otraswag, will receive the Joseph G.E. Knight Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence, while Maureen Ewing, director of the R.I. Department of State Business Services Division, will be honored with the Rhode Island District Director Award.

"Our honorees embody the defining qualities of success: grit, resilience, discipline, mental toughness, and an unrelenting drive to compete and achieve," said SBA District Director Robert J. Piechota.