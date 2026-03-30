SBA names R.I. Small Business Week winners; VIBCO’s Wadensten earns top honor

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KARL WADENSTEN, president of VIBCO Inc., has been named Rhode Island’s 2026 Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. / PBN FILE PHOTO

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday named its 2026 Small Business Week award winners in Rhode Island, including Karl Wadensten, president of VIBCO Inc., who was named Small Business Person of the Year. Wadensten will be recognized alongside eight other business owners and advocates at the Rhode Island Salute to Small Business Awards

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