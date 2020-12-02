SBA releases detailed PPP data for all loans

PROVIDENCE – The Small Business Administration has released detailed Paycheck Protection Program loan data for all loans, following a court battle with several newspapers and the Center for Public Integrity.

Detailed data was not previously released for PPP loans under $150,000, and the details of loans above the threshold did not have specific loan amounts, but were instead shown as loan ranges.

The data includes information on 5.2 million PPP loans overseen by the SBA.

Information released on Tuesday includes loan amount, business address, type of industry, and the loan originator, among a few other details.

The largest loan in Rhode Island was to Coastal Medical Inc. at $9 million, followed by Brown Medicine at $8.5 million. Taco Inc, received the third-largest PPP loan in the state at $8.2 million.

Other Rhode Island PPP loans over $5 million:

University Orthopedics Inc.: $7.4 million

H. Carr & Sons Inc.: $7 million

KVH Industries Inc.: $6.9 million

Collette Travel Service Inc.: $6.7 million

Rhode Island Medical Imaging: $6.5 million

East Coast Interiors Corp.: $6.3 million

Arden Engineering Constructors LLC: $5.7 million

Cardi Corp.: $5.6 million

Technic Inc.: $5.5 million

Pet Food Experts Inc.: $5.5 million

Brown Emergency Medicine: $5.2 million

Greystone of Lincoln Inc.: $5.2 million

Delta Mechanical LLC: $5.1 million

All U.S. PPP loans over $150,000 can be viewed in a document downloadable from the SBA.

Information on loans under $150,000 in Rhode Island may be viewed here.