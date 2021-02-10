SENEDIA accepting applications for internship program via Real Jobs RI

MIDDLETOWN – The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance is accepting applications for its internship program on a rolling basis through Real Jobs Rhode Island.

The program offers 80 hours of paid work experience at innovative companies in the state’s defense industry, said SENEDIA Executive Director Molly Donohue Magee.

“We will connect you to real, on-the-job experience at a company that maps with your career goals,” said Magee. “Southeastern New England is the hub for undersea technology and submarine shipbuilding and a major player in the nation’s defense landscape.”

According to a SENEDIA news release, opportunities are available in cybersecurity, engineering and science, supply-chain management and undersea technology, among others. The organization recently released testimonial videos featuring past and present participants in the program – both interns and employers – to offer prospective applicants a better look at what it entails.

- Advertisement -

Magee calls defense a strong and growing sector with high pay and high demand.

Since partnering with Real Jobs RI, SENEDIA has increased its annual number of interns placed from eight to now more than 30.

“As Rhode Island looks toward our economic recovery from the pandemic, providing high-quality, demand-driven job training opportunities through Real Jobs RI – like SENEDIA’s internship program – is now more important than ever,” said Scott Jensen, director of the R.I. Department of Labor and Training. That agency, along with Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, formed Real Jobs RI. “SENEDIA’s internship program paves the way for Rhode Islanders to land great jobs in the state’s thriving defense sector. I encourage all defense industry employers and eligible interns to consider participating.”

More than 90% of SENEDIA interns have found full-time jobs after graduation – many at SENEDIA member companies. Pawtucket’s NeQter Labs, a cybersecurity compliance company, for example, boasts a workforce that is 70% former SENEDIA interns.

“NeQter wouldn’t be where it is today if it weren’t for the SENEDIA internship program and Real Jobs Rhode Island,” said Richard Astle, NeQter CEO and co-founder. “The opportunity to recruit top local talent is knocking at your door. Not only do you get to try before you buy, but you’re also giving back by affording each and every intern the opportunity to gain real-world, hands-on experience.”

Interns must be U.S. citizens, have no criminal record, be available to work at least eight to 10 hours a week, and must be military veterans or current students – either in their second year at Community College of Rhode Island, their fourth year at a four-year institution, or in graduate school.

Questions can be directed to internships@senedia.org.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.