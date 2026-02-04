Seven Stars Bakery, union reach new contract deal

WORKERS at all Seven Stars Bakery locations reached a new contract agreement with management after 13 negotiation sessions, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 328 announced on Tuesday. / COURTESY UFCW LOCAL 328

PROVIDENCE – Employees at Seven Stars Bakery reached a new contract agreement with management securing higher wages, guaranteed raises and increased bereavement leave, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local Union 328 announced Tuesday. The 94 employees at all Seven Stars locations voted overwhelmingly to accept the contract following 13 bargaining sessions with the company

