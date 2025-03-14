Shellf Life gives mollusks a new identity

While other businesses struggle with rising costs of materials, a new venture in Providence founded by Felicia Neuhof takes advantage of a medium that comes naturally in the Ocean State. From its Sims Avenue studio, Shellf Life transforms discarded seashells like oysters, mussels and clams into the building blocks that can be used for an endless list of products such as countertops, furniture, tiles, bowls, or surface materials for interior commercial and residential projects. “My mission is to partner with companies who are interested in implementing sustainable materials into their projects,” she said. A 2024 graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design with a master’s degree in architecture, Neuhof didn’t waste any time launching her first business, thanks in part to being named one of 40 winners of the 2024 Terra Carta Design Lab contest founded by King Charles III and Apple Inc. designer Sir Jony Ive, which came with a $100,000 grant to help get Shellf Life off the ground. While Shellf Life will be a one-person shop for now, Neuhof plans to hire contractors to help clients realize their visions. She hopes to sell products via retail, while also securing bulk orders of materials from designers, construction firms and architects.