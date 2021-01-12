SkillsRI receives $100,000 Microsoft grant to expand digital training

PROVIDENCE – Skills for Rhode Island’s Future on Tuesday announced a $100,000 grant from Microsoft Corp. to help Rhode Islanders develop and enhance skills in in-demand career paths.

The grant, part of Microsoft’s worldwide initiative to help 25 million people acquire or enhance their digital skills, will be used specifically to expand access to SkillsRI’s online learning hub, Skills Academy, which was recently launched to help those hardest hit by COVID-19-related job losses get back to work.

Ten new “learning pathways” in what Microsoft has identified to be the most in-demand careers – roles like software developer, graphic designer and IT support – as well as two digital literary courses are now available for free in English and Spanish on Skills Academy. The website also offers employer-sponsored training programs and workshops with access to career coaching, job placement and other SkillsRI services for those who complete the online courses.

For more information, visit academy.skillsforri.com.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.