Smiley won’t declare Providence a ‘sanctuary city,’ but policy unchanged

PROVIDENCE – As a result of the crackdown on illegal immigration by the Trump administration, local officials throughout the country are again faced with the decision if it is worth the risk to publicly declare themselves a “sanctuary city.”

Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley is choosing not to, arguing in an interview with Providence Business News that the phrase "sanctuary city" has become nothing more than a politicized rhetorical weapon. But he is leaving unchanged the city's policy not to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on immigration prosecution or arrests that don't involve a federal criminal warrant.

“I have made it a point to refuse to say whether we are or we are not,” he said. “It's political and it means different things to different people. But it's primarily been used as a negative term by people who see it as a way to be punitive.”

The U.S. Department of Justice has already sued a number of sanctuary cities and states over claims they are impeding the new administration from carrying out federal law. Plus, a January directive from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi included a pause of grants to law enforcement agencies in so-called sanctuary cities while the DOJ completes a review of local procedures.

Smiley's stance is in contrast to that of former Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, who for a while declined to use the term before eventually changing his position in 2018, telling PBN that in order to "stand up for our immigrant community ... we’ve said very proudly that we are a sanctuary city."

For Smiley, there is no upside to such a declaration. He

said the question over sanctuary city status really boils down to a municipality’s level of cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The city's policy – which has remained unchanged since 2017 under the previous administration – is not to cooperate with ICE in the prosecution or apprehension of people "solely for the purpose of enforcing federal civil immigration law," citing the need to encourage “the positive participation of noncitizens in the criminal justice system for the betterment of society as a whole.”

Providence police officers are prohibited from inquiring about an individual’s immigration status; and f

ederal administrative "detainers" are not enough to arrest or hold a subject in custody, though these requests become mute because the city does not collect or store that information.

However, a federal criminal warrant does obligate the city to hold a subject until they can be transferred to federal custody, though spokesperson Josh Estrella said in most cases this happens on the state level at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston.

Smiley said that Providence police officers or any city employee should never be used as agents of the federal government. The longstanding policy speaks for itself.

"There is not a commonly accepted definition of the term,” he said. “Some people might consider us a sanctuary city. Others would not.”

