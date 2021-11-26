Something Fishy Aquarium Service

(published Jan. 22, 2001)

YEAR ESTABLISHED: 1993

TYPE OF BUSINESS: Aquarium design, installation and maintenance

THEN:

OWNER/CEO: Kurt Harrington

LOCATION: Charlestown

EMPLOYEES: 5

ANNUAL SALES: WND

NOW:

OWNER/CEO: Kurt Harrington

LOCATION: Warwick

EMPLOYEES: 12

ANNUAL SALES: WND

At Something Fishy INC., CEO Kurt Harrington operates on the belief that everyone would be happier with an aquarium in their home or office.

The business, which Harrington founded in 1993, aims to make this vision a reality for clients across a range of professional and home settings. In recent years, the company has emphasized the value of aquariums in health care settings, where studies have shown they can reduce stress and promote health benefits such as lowered blood pressure. About 40% of the business now caters to this market.

The business has narrowed its focus to aquarium design and maintenance over the years, having sold an outdoor water features arm of the company in 2013. Despite this downscaling into a niche market and selling two retail locations, revenue is higher now than it was five years ago, according to Harrington.

After new sales and installations virtually hit zero in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the business began a rebound three months later in July. A new franchise model operation has increased technician efficiency by 70%, Harrington said, and workers are embracing new perks such as unlimited personal time off for salaried employees and the flexibility to work from any location at any hours so long as they meet work targets.

The business is also gearing up for a move from its current location to Metro Center Boulevard, also in Warwick, which will provide significantly more space.