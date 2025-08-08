State awards $370K in food infrastructure grants

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

PROVIDENCE – Seven local food businesses have received more than $370,000 in Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure grants, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the R.I. Department of Environmental Management announced Friday. The grants, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the American Rescue Plan, will help expand the production and distribution of R.I.-grown products by

“With the addition of these latest awards, we have distributed more than $1.4 million in Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure grants this year to area farms and food producers,” McKee said. “This financial support represents a substantial investment in R.I. agriculture.”

Receiving grants are: