Stokes named new R.I. Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion leader

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion has a new leader familiar to many Rhode Islanders. Keith W. Stokes, the former executive director of both the forerunner to the R.I. Commerce Corp. and the Newport Chamber of Commerce, has been named associate director of the division, the R.I. Department of Administration announced

PROVIDENCE – The

R.I. Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion has a new leader familiar to many Rhode Islanders.

Keith W. Stokes, the former executive director of both the forerunner to the R.I. Commerce Corp. and the Newport Chamber of Commerce, has been named associate director of the division

, the R.I. Department of Administration announced Monday.

Stokes will succeed Tomás Ávila, who became the associate director of the division in August 2021. It was not immediately clear why

Ávila is no longer serving in the role. Representatives from the Department of Administration did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"I’m eager to join the team,” Stokes said. “Bringing the lens of my experience in the private sector, state government and nonprofit sectors to this role, as well as my commitment to community work, I am confident that in leading the talented team at DEDI, we will be able to further the work needed to support Rhode Island’s diverse workforce and business community.”

Stokes most recently served as the vice president of 1696 Heritage Group, a consulting firm focused on people and institutions of color and their place in American history.

Prior to that, he Providence’s director of business and development where he

focused on small-business support, including getting funds from the city’s $166 million stimulus share into the hands of business owners through grants, technical assistance and entrepreneurship programs.

From January 2010 to May 2021, he served as executive director

of the R.I. Economic Development Corp. – now

R.I. Commerce

Corp. During his tenure, the ill-fated 38 Studios deal left the state on the hook for a $78 million loan guarantee after the company filed for bankruptcy.

He was also the executive director of the Newport Chamber of Commerce from Nov. 1994 to Dec. 2009

and worked as a consultant for Providence-based Mayforth Group

.

“We are pleased to welcome Keith Stokes,” said Jonathan Womer, director of Department of Administration. “DEDI oversees one of the most critical missions in government, and one that applies to almost everything we do. The skills and experience Keith brings to this office in working to ensure our workforce and economic goals are reflective of the diversity in our communities will be invaluable as the state continues its critical work in this area.”