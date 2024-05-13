Home Economy Economic Activity Stokes named new R.I. Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion leader
TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
The naming of someone of the caliber of Keith Stokes as associate director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion underlines the State’s true commitment. Congratulations to Mr. Womer — and to Mr. Stokes.