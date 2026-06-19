Surgical technologist pilot turned apprenticeship helping hospitals fill vacancies

In the operating rooms of Rhode Island hospitals, the work moves fast. Scalpels are handed off, instrument trays are counted and procedures unfold with a precision most patients never see. But behind that choreography is a critical, often overlooked role: surgical technologists. And they’re facing a critical workforce shortage. Now, Rhode Island is trying to close the gap with the state’s first registered surgical technologist apprenticeship, creating a direct, paid pipeline into the operating room. “Even small shortages in this role can have a major impact on operating rooms,” said Ara Millette, director of talent acquisition and workforce development at Brown University Health. “We had to think differently about how we built that workforce.” Launched this spring by Brown Health, New England Institute of Technology and Building Futures, the program comes as demand for surgical technologists continues to grow, a pressure point in an already strained workforce, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting 6% growth through 2033. At Brown Health, the shortage has been especially acute. Five years ago, Millette said Brown Health had more than 55 vacancies for surgical technologists – the behind-the-scenes specialists responsible for keeping operating rooms running safely and smoothly. Today, that number has fallen to roughly 10, which hospital leaders attribute in part to an early pilot program that tested the apprenticeship model, Millette said. And the pilot results were a complete success, said Amy Grzybowski, vice president of workforce development and community relations at New England Tech. All nine participants completed the program, passed their national certification exam and are now working as surgical technologists. “It showed us the model works,” Grzybowski said. “When students are supported, when they’re paid and when they’re getting real experience at the same time, they succeed – and they stay in the field.” That success helped push the effort from pilot stage into a formal registered apprenticeship structure. Under the apprenticeship, students combine classroom instruction at New England Tech with paid clinical work inside operating rooms at Brown Health facilities, including Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital. Millette said the model has already changed not only recruitment but retention and readiness. “We’re not just hiring at the end of a pipeline anymore,” she said. “We’re building people into the organization from day one.” At the center of the effort is Building Futures, a nonprofit workforce intermediary that connects employers, educators and state agencies to expand apprenticeship programs. “When people think of apprenticeship, they often think construction or the trades,” said CEO and President Andrew Cortés. “But in reality, one of the fastest-growing areas for registered apprenticeship is healthcare.” For the surgical tech program, that scaling effort is supported by a mix of state, philanthropic and employer funding, according to program leaders. Support includes $155,007 from the R.I. Department of Labor and Training’s Real Jobs Rhode Island program, $100,000 from the Rhode Island Foundation, along with contributions from the Papitto Opportunity Connection and Brown Health, according to New England Tech. “Becoming a registered apprenticeship opens up funding streams we couldn’t access before,” Grzybowski said. “It allows us to braid together support and build something that can actually sustain itself over time.” For Cortés, that financial structure is part of what makes a registered apprenticeship distinct from other workforce programs. “It’s the most formalized version of work-based learning,” he said. “Government already has the data – it works. So, when employers adopt it, the system responds. Funding, policy and infrastructure all align around a model that already proves its value.” That alignment is playing out in the current cohort, Grzybowski said. Students began their coursework in March and will continue through the fall of 2027. Full clinical rotations begin later, after students have gained real-world, paid experience. But even as the pipeline expands, the shortage persists in part because the role remains largely invisible to the public despite being essential to every procedure, Grzybowski said. “It is one of the quietest and least-visible jobs in healthcare, a sector that happens to also be Rhode Island’s largest employer,” she said. “Everyone knows what a nurse is. Not everyone knows what a surgical technologist is, but hospitals absolutely depend on them.” And while the surgical technologist program is the first of its kind in Rhode Island, it is unlikely to be the last, Cortés said. State projections show more than 66,000 healthcare job openings over the next decade, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, and apprenticeship models are increasingly being viewed as a scalable response. “What we’re seeing is not just one program succeeding,” he said. “It’s a system beginning to organize itself around what actually works.” For Millette, the apprenticeship model represents a shift from reacting to workforce shortages to anticipating future staffing needs. “We’re no longer guessing at workforce demand,” Millette said. “We’re building to it.”