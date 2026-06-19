Surgical technologist pilot turned apprenticeship helping hospitals fill vacancies

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PROGRAM ­SUCCESS: Amy Grzybowski, vice president of workforce development and ­community relations at New ­England Institute of Technology, says the success of its surgical technologist pilot program allowed it to become a registered ­apprenticeship.  PBN PHOTO/­ELIZABETH GRAHAM
PROGRAM ­SUCCESS: Amy Grzybowski, vice president of workforce development and ­community relations at New ­England Institute of Technology, says the success of its surgical technologist pilot program allowed it to become a registered ­apprenticeship.  PBN PHOTO/­ELIZABETH GRAHAM

In the operating rooms of Rhode Island hospitals, the work moves fast. Scalpels are handed off, instrument trays are counted and procedures unfold with a precision most patients never see. But behind that choreography is a critical, often overlooked role: surgical technologists. And they’re facing a critical workforce shortage. Now, Rhode Island is trying to

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