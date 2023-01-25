Surv marks 10,000th R.I. client

NEWPORT – Senior home assistance startup Surv recently tallied 10,000 clients in Rhode Island, the company announced Tuesday.

Launched in 2017, the startup, formerly known as Rent Sons, connects seniors with young workers offering low-cost home assistance. The startup closed its seed funding round last August with $980,000.

More than 1,000 local workers have responded to the service requests, according to Surv.

Headquartered in Newport, the company also serves several states in the Southeastern U.S.

- Advertisement -

The startup was founded by Pat Brown, a 2014 alumnus of the University of Rhode Island.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com .